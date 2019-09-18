CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meek Mill Uses Tekashi 69 Snitching As A Cautionary Tale

Internet gangsters are so passé.

Tekashi69

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

If there is any rapper that is qualified to speak on making wise decisions while running the streets, it’s Meek Mill, for better or for worse. The “Amen” rapper dropped a priceless jewel on the youth and used 69 as the case study.

SEE ALSO: Lil Mama Shoots Her Shot With Meek Mill, Gets Curved

As spotted on Complex, the Philadelphia MC took to Twitter after it was confirmed that Tekashi got on the stand and started telling on his former gang. He warned the world, specifically kids, to stay true to themselves in order to avoid preventable situations. “69 going up in [a] federal courthouse today kids!” Meek tweeted. “Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta…be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money.” he wrote.

Naturally many of his peers did not use his 69’s snitch jacket as a teachable moment for the kids. Lil Durk specifically let the world know that he has no respect for the rainbow haired clout chaser. In a now deleted tweet the Chicago rapper said “F*** 69 snitch K”.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

You can view some of the snapshots of the court transcripts below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Incarcerated Rap Faces: 11 Rappers Who Are Currently In Prison
11 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Meek Mill Uses Tekashi 69 Snitching As A Cautionary Tale was originally published on hiphopwired.com

meek mill , Tekashi 69

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close