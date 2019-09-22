CLOSE
News
HomeNews

14-Year-Old Becomes One Of The Youngest Students To Attend George Washington University

The gifted student is taking courses centered on African history, astronomy, calculus, and geology.

Black teenagers across the country are reaching new heights in academia and making history in the process. Months after 14-year-old Sydney Wilson became the youngest student to be admitted into Spelman College, a Washington, D.C.-based teen has hit a major milestone. According to The GW Hatchet, 14-year-old Curtis Lawrence is one of the youngest students to attend George Washington University full-time.

Lawrence attended a magnet school on the university’s campus called School Without Walls. The school allows high school juniors and seniors to take college courses at the university so that they can earn both a diploma and an Associates of Arts degree. Lawrence was selected to participate in the Associate of Arts Cohort that provides 15 sophomores from the school with the opportunity to earn a degree.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lawrence’s parents were aware that he was gifted from an early age. At 2-years-old he learned how to read and started studying science and math. He skipped several grades during elementary school and middle school and was homeschooled during eighth grade. He then went on to attend School Without Walls which led him to the GW Early College Program. Lawrence plans on fully immersing himself in on-campus activities. He is a member of the African Student Association, the Black Student Union, and the Caribbean Students Association. He’s currently taking courses centered on African history, astronomy, calculus, and geology.

“I feel like I was prepared for the academics because Walls is a very rigorous high school, it’s the top high school in D.C., so a lot of the work that we did reflected the work that I’ll be doing here in college,” Lawrence told the news outlet. “Most of the high school experience is replicated at GW for me in some kind of way.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After completing his associate degree at George Washington University, he plans on studying computer science at Florida A&M University.

SEE ALSO: 14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into Spelman

SEE ALSO: 10-Year-Old Boy Becomes 2nd-Youngest To Bowl Perfect Game

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

14-Year-Old Becomes One Of The Youngest Students To Attend George Washington University was originally published on newsone.com

History , youngest

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close