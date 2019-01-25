News
10-Year-Old Boy Becomes 2nd-Youngest To Bowl Perfect Game

A 10-year-old boy in New Jersey loves bowling and he’s really good at it! Kai Struthers has become one of the youngest bowlers to score a perfect game.

ABC 7 reports, He bowled a 300 on Saturday that left the Linden Bowling Alley celebrating like they’d won the Super Bowl.

“Once he got to the ninth frame and he threw the strike, I had to walk away because I didn’t want him to get more nervous, I didn’t want him to see my emotion because my stomach was in knots,” his mother Sharonda Struthers said.

He comes from a family of bowlers who love the lanes. His mom says he’s been bowling since he was 4 or 5 years old.

“Calm, cool, collected, laid back, reserved — that’s him,” his father Kenny Reece told the station. “So because of that he doesn’t apply pressure to himself.”

Kai is the youngest in the state and the second 10-year-old in the country to bowl a 300.

“It’s just like this God-given talent, it just blossomed in him and he has just been phenomenal,” his mom said.

He’ll have to wait until he’s 18 before he can turn professional, but high schools and colleges are already calling.

