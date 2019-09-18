Massage Therapist Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Has Died, Case In Jeopardy

A massage therapist who was in the process of filing a lawsuit on Kevin Spacey for sexual assault has died.

The future of the case is now undetermined. Spacey was facing claims that he forced the therapist, who remains anonymous, to touch his genitals. Doe’s attorney revealed that his client passed away The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Deadline initially reported on the alleged attacks:

“Spacey assaulted and battered plaintiff by forcing the plaintiff to touch his scrotum, testicles, and penis, grabbing plaintiff’s shoulders and pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss, and grabbing plaintiff’s genitalia.”

“During these assaults, plaintiff repeatedly asked Spacey to allow him to leave, but Spacey blocked access to Spacey’s massage table and the door with his naked body,” the 11-page jury seeking paperwork also said of the incident that supposedly occurred out in a house in Malibu two years ago.

“Plaintiff reported the assaults to the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Because the plaintiff decided to remain anonymous, it will pose a big issue to continue after his death. Doe’s estate would have to identify their late client if they wanted to prove that they held grounds to sue.

This case is the second of its’ nature against Spacey that could fall apart due to people wishing to remain anonymous. Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in Nantucket, Massachusetts who served as a busboy at a restaurant. The actor pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery. But that case fell apart once the man stopped cooperating with the prosecution, they subsequently withdrew charges against Spacey. The accuser also dropped his civil suit on Spacey.

Spacey is not out of hot water yet, he is still under investigation for possible sexual assault in the UK.

