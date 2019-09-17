What Year Is It? Tyler, The Creator Lyrics Are At The Center Of A Student Being Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

A Student Was Charged With Making Terroristic Threat After Writing Tyler, The Creator Lyrics

Tyler, The Creator has come a looooong way from his time being a controversial, shock value rapper praised by his predominantly 13-year-old fanbase. It seems like he only used to make headlines when he was banned from countries–which has definitely changed these days–but now, one of his most famous lyrics is coming back to the future and making headlines once again all these years later.

A very well-known Goblin era Tyler, the Creator lyric is at the center of an arrest incident at the University of South Alabama.

A 21-year-old student by the name of Jack Aaron Christensen is said to have written the “Radicals” hook “kill people, burn s**t, f**k school” on a “white flip chart” at a university library, according to reports from Pitchfork. But it’s not only some Odd Future era Tyler that inspired his writing, Christensen is also being accused of writing “hail satan 666, praise the devil” on the same chart.

According to records cited in the report, the incident—which ultimately resulted in the student charged with making a terroristic threat—went down “on or around” September 11. An Associated Press report on the situation notes that another student was arrested and hit with the same charge that same week, though that case is “unrelated” to the one involving Christensen.

The school’s VP of student affairs, Michael Mitchell, said in a statement that Jack Aaron Christensen and the student at the center of the other, unrelated arrest are currently “barred from university property” pending further investigation. “No matter the circumstances, our police must treat any possible threat with the utmost seriousness and act immediately to ensure the safety of our campus community,” Mitchell added.

It’s interesting to think about a student being charged for writing down some lyrics, but of course, those lyrics do have to do with burning stuff and killing people. On top of that, the student also added additional words about hailing satan, so his expression isn’t completely protected by the fact that it’s “just lyrics.”

As of now, Tyler hasn’t publicly commented on the situation, but he shouldn’t be expected to as this is probably a situation he’s addressed a million times before when his album Goblin was released back in 2011. Present day, Tyler, The Creator is just chillin with his blond IGOR wig and minding his business.

What Year Is It? Tyler, The Creator Lyrics Are At The Center Of A Student Being Charged With Making Terroristic Threat was originally published on globalgrind.com

