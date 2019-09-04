Rick Ross’ New Memoir ‘Hurricanes’ Reveals He Defecated While In Bed With Woman As Result Of Seizures

Everyone knows rapper Rick Ross has been battling health issues for a while now. There have been multiple reports of the seizures Ross has suffered, but in his new memoir entitled Hurricanes, he speaks candidly about his health concerns for the first time.

In the Boss’ first book, he details his addiction to codeine and chronicles how that, in addition to other recreational drug use resulted in the seizures and poor health. Ross also revealed how during one of his seizures, he was in bed with a woman, the seizures cause him to lose control of his bowel movement, and he defecated in bed while with the woman.

“I’d caught a cold the day before and had a bad cough. I’d been taking DayQuil and using Vicks VapoRub all day. When I went to bed that night I had a seizure. But I didn’t come out of it the way I usually do. My breathing was all fucked up,” an excerpt from the book reads. “At around 3:30 in the morning the girl I was with went downstairs and told Tomcat I had shit myself and was foaming at the mouth.” At the time of the first seizures, he refused to seek medical attention. It wasn’t until he started coughing up blood that he realized that he needed decided a hospital visit as necessary.

Ross asserts the situaiton was never life-threatening, or as serious as the media made it out to be, but he did open up about a separate ordeal, that was much more life-threatening, his team was able to keep this one away from the media.

“I’d gotten hospitalized for something similar a year before. We kept it under wraps and it never made the news but it was serious,” Ross explained. “What happened was after I took my plea deal in April I’d hit the road hard. As usual, hitting the road heavy resulted in me getting less sleep and my immune system being compro­mised. You can guess what happened next. On a flight home from Europe, I had a seizure. I was in the hospital for a week.”

Ross and his negligence for his medication likely resulted in his medical condition getting worse.

“I went I don’t know how long without taking the medication to prove to myself [that] I’m stronger than these other people this shit was diagnosed for, I ended up back in the hospital in a worse condition.”

Ross’ Hurricanes hit shelves on Tuesday and is available for order on Amazon.

