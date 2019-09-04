Yes, Labor Day has come and gone, but Megan Thee Stallion is doing her best to add a few more weeks to the hot girl summer season.

On Tuesday, the Texas rapper dropped her visuals for her summer anthem featuring Nicki Minaj. Oh, and the duo is joined by Ty Dolla $ign, Rico Nasty, La La Anthony, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker and more.

The video, directed by Munachi Osegbu, is giving you hee-haw energy meets ratched pool party…and we love it! Oh, and the ladies are serving up some serious versatile lewks, female empowerment, and body positivity! Peep the entire video and its shenanigans for yourself:

Megan Thee Stallion Is Serving Up All The Lewks In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com