HotGirlSummer Has Turned Into #HotGirlSemester As Megan Thee Stallion Heads Back To Texas Southern University

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the mind behind the Hot Girl Summer movement of sorts that these last few months have been, retired the HGS uniform of booty shorts and driving the boat — for the moment — to head back to school. That’s right, your kids weren’t the only ones who started school this week.

The 24-year-old shared a video of herself sitting at a desk in an empty classroom dancing to her song “Cash Sh-t” this week. She said she previously wrote the song in between classes and “can’t wait to see what I come up with this fall ! Hotties let’s make this semester a good one ! #Hotgirlsemester”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We would like to wish all Hotties a successful school year after having a hot girl summer. Make Megan proud. 📕🔥 pic.twitter.com/br2dizKScb — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) August 19, 2019

Meg, a Houston native, goes to Texas Southern University and despite watching her career skyrocket earlier this year, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper has maintained that she would continue her schooling and even go to classes on campus when she could. She is studying to obtain a degree in health administration and hopes to eventually open assisted-living facilities.

She recently told Access Hollywood that she was looking forward to taking her “hot girls” into a “real hot nerd fall” by motivating those who are going into a new school year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“So, being a hot girl is like a lifestyle and everybody knows I’m still in college,” she said. “It’s gonna be a real hot girl semester, you know what I’m saying? Real hot nerd fall. So, I’m just about to start putting on for all my school girls.”

The star recently told the New York Times that she’s looking to not only top charts and have success, but to also be an inspiration for young women like her.

SEE ALSO: Get Your Coins: Megan Thee Stallion Files Trademark For ‘Hot Girl Summer’

“I want to show other girls how happy I am and how confident I am, how I still want to go to school and I still want to rap,” she said. “I just want to be like a good example to somebody in the future.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: