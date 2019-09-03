50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Comment on Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram Picture

Rapper, producer, and entrepreneur 50 Cent is not one to mince words. When he says something, he usually does so with conviction and authority. However, 50 is a proving to be a man who does have some morals, and will admit when he is wrong.

That’s the case with 50 and rapper Moneybagg Yo. Moneybagg and Megan Thee Stallion‘s relationship has been heating up, the two are becoming more comfortable and confident to sharing and opening up about their relationship to social media. In doing so, Moneybagg posted a picture on Instagram with the two seductively staring at each other with the caption “She Wit Wat3va I’m Wit”

50 commented and said, “All kind of good looking h*es out here the pressure a break em, Lol”

Moneybagg commented back and said, “Yea H*es but she don’t fall in that category.”

It was interpreted that 50 was hinting that eventually, all the good looking girls tempting Moneybagg would get to him, testing his loyalty. But apparently, 50 didn’t realize it was Megan Thee Stallion that was on the pool table. 50 would take to Instagram later to apologize to Moneybagg Yo.

“Hey @moneybaggyo I looked at this picture saw your comment, and wrote that i didn’t even realize that was Megan,” he said. “Misunderstanding no disrespect I’ll hit ya phone later.”

