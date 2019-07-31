Watch: Rick Ross Releases Video For “Big Tyme” With A Feature By Jordyn Woods

It wasn’t too long ago that Rick Ross announced that his forthcoming album would essentially be the follow-up to his debut street classic dubbed Port of Miami 2, and with it’s release date just a few weeks away the Bawse drops his first visual in support of the project.

Linking with Swizz Beatz for the Just Blazed produced “Big Tyme,” Ricky Rozay goes into a toy box to pull out some hot wheels and get his Fast & Furious on on the highways of Miami with Jordyn Woods riding shotgun. This is how rappers live when money ain’t a thing.

RICK ROSS FT. SWIZZ BEATZ – “BIG TYME”

Speaking of rappers living, Slim Thug may not be the chart topper he once was but for his clip to “KOTH” he gives us a tour of his mansion to let us know he’ll still living that boss life.

SLIM THUG – “KOTH”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Freeway featuring Johnnii, and more:

FREEWAY FT. JOHNNII – “ABOUT YOU”

MONEYBAGG YO – “DRAIS”

CRAIG XEN & XXXTENTACION – “RUN IT BACK!”

BOBBY J FT. LIL FAME – “HOOK DROP”

99 NEIGHBORS – “FAKE PODS”

BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “TIME TODAY”

