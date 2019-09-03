Fetty Wap Reportedly Arrested in Las Vegas

Fetty Wap was arrested following his alleged involvement in a brawl in front of the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the Associate Press.

It is reported that the “My Way” artist threw a punch at a parking valet employee, though police later said Fetty also committed battery on two other Mirage Hotel and Casino employees. According to TMZ, Fetty was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery and was released from custody just a couple hours after.

TMZ reported that rapper @fettywap punched a valet worker on the Las Vegas Strip at least three times. https://t.co/SJLvURiHIL — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 3, 2019

Fetty Wap performed at the MTV Videos Music Awards last week alongside Redman, Queen Latifah, and Wyclef Jean.

This is not the first interaction Fetty has had with the police. Previously, he was arrested in November 2017 for driving under the influence. Police say Fetty was drag racing against another car in New York City.

His last album, Fetty Wap, dropped in 2015, with his hit single “Trap Queen” earning nominations for two Grammy Awards.

