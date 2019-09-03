Kanye West’s Sunday service was supposed to be all positive vibes until one churchgoer decided to snap a video of Yeezy that has since gone viral. I’m not going to say that Kanye ate his ear wax but it looks like he either he put something in his mouth or took something out of his mouth after touching his ear (shrugs).

Check out the video below that has fans saying Kanye is a gold digger in real life!

So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZyungkpDJ — dad bod (@j0rgecastr0) September 1, 2019

Kanye West Caught Seemingly Eating His Earwax [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

