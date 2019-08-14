North West is the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian West. The six-year-old is becoming a style star in her own right and we shouldn’t be surprised. Kim Kardashian West is considered a fashion icon while Kanye West has his fashionable Yeezy line.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo to Instagram and gushed, “My Northie girl is the ultimate fashionista! She comes with me to fabric stores and picks out what she likes and for our Japan trip I let her style herself. I should have let her style me too lol. She loves it. She’s having fun and I am so happy she’s so expressive.”

So cute!

Check out the top 10 fashion moments from this fashion icon in the making.

All The Times North West Showed Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Who The Real Style Star Is… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Posted 21 hours ago

