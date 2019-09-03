CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DeVon Franklin Explains Why Faith Is His Superpower

Jonathan McReynolds

Source: Publicity / promo

In a world where your difference is your destiny, DeVon Franklin uses faith as his superpower.

In his childhood, he battled a devastating loss that rocked his family to the core. But, armed with on-screen heroes as inspiration and church as a home base, he went to war against his circumstances. He was empowered by his mother and a team of super women who were determined to give DeVon and his brothers a chance.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As the hero of his own story, DeVon reveals the highs and lows on his “Road to Golden.” Watch:

This is the second installment of the Black & Positively Golden™ series presented by McDonald’s.®

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple
1 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Devon Franklin

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close