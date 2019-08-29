Eva Longoria To Direct Film About The Frito-Lay Janitor Who Founded Hot Cheetos And Made Millions

If you haven’t heard Richard Montanez’s story, get ready to be inspired.

Richard rose from very humble beginnings to achieve the American Dream. Montanez is the son of a Mexican immigrant who went on to be a janitor at Frito-Lay, which is where he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. His creation – inspired by the flavors his family enjoyed eating – revitalized the company and disrupted the food industry, creating a food phenomenon that continues into today.

Now, Richard’s inspiring rags to riches story is being made into a biopic, and Eva Longoria has been tapped to direct the film. According to Deadline, the actress reportedly beat out multiple directors for the job after impressing DeVon Franklin and Fox with her authentic approach to portraying the inspiring story of Richard and Judy Montanez.

There’s no word on when we can expect Flamin’ Hot to hit theaters, but Eva does have some more work on her plate in the meantime. Longoria is set to direct and produce Universal’s 24/7, which she stars in with Kerry Washington, and is also producing My Daughter’s Quinceañera. In addition, she has several projects in development under her production banner, Unbelievable Entertainment.

If you want to know more about Richard’s story before seeing the film, check out one of his interviews down below.

