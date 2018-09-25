CLOSE
Lil Xan Claims He Was Hospitalized For OD’ing on Hot Cheetos

What part of the struggle is this?

Ex-pill popping (we hope) struggle rapper Lil Xan‘s retirement is off as he is apparently going out on tour. Also, he was recently in the hospital for OD’ing on Hot Cheetos.  

The rapper took to IG to update his fans about his tour and his trip to the ER.

“I went to the hospital today,” he said in a clip posted yesterday (Sept. 24). “You know, getting ready to pack for this tour. i just want to let everybody know I was in the hospital — not due to any drugs — but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos and I guess it ripped something in my stomach open, so I puked a little blood.”

What?

We don’t have any words.

 

