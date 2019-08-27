Leslie Jones Not Returning To ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Five Seasons

Since her arrival on the scene in as a castmember in 2014, Leslie Jones has been a fixture on the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. THR reports that when the Lorne Michaels-produced show returns for its 45th season, Jones will not be a member of the returning cast.

Sources close to the situation told the publication that Jones will instead be focusing on roles in upcoming films as well her forthcoming Netflix comedy special. She first joined SNL as a writer before gaining popularity from her appearances on the famous ‘Weekend Update’ sketch. Prior to joining the cast in 2014, the comedian was supposed to come on board in 2013. It was SNL’s effort to diversify its cast. That spot was ultimately given to Sasheer Zamata.

Jones caught the acting bug starring in the female-led 2016 Ghostbusters film. She lent her signature voice to the Angry Birds 2 animated film and is set to star in the upcoming Coming To America sequel.

Jones has also become very popular on Twitter and Instagram for her social commentary when she is watching shows and sporting events. Her hilarious 2016 Summer Games banter earned her a trip to the 2018’s Winter Olympic Games where she joined coverage team. Just recently, she provided some hilarious color commentary for Avengers: Endgame.

As of now, Jones is the only cast member not returning. Her Ghostbusters castmate Kate McKinnon just re-upped closing a new deal to return to the show. Those also coming back for season 45 include Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villasenor. Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim will also be back.

While she will be missed on SNL, we are looking forward to seeing what Leslie Jones has in store for her future.

