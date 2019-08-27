List Of Highest Paid Women In The Music Industry Released

The ladies of music made some major coins this year but only one of them topped “Forbes Highest-Paid Women in Music” list and that’s none other than Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift came in at no. 1 bringing in a cool $185 million according, to Forbes.com.
Queen Bey, Beyonce, came in at the no. 2 spot bringing in $81M.
With all of her business ventures, Rihanna came in at no. 3 with $62 million.
The rest of the list consisted of…
4. Katy Perry $57.5M
5. P!nk $57M
6. Ariana Grande $48M
7. Jennifer Lopez $43M
8. Lady Gaga $39.5M
9. Celine Dion $37.5M
10. Shakira $35M
Check out the full list here.
