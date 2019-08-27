CLOSE
List Of Highest Paid Women In The Music Industry Released

The ladies of music made some major coins this year but only one of them topped “Forbes Highest-Paid Women in Music” list and that’s none other than Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift came in at no. 1 bringing in a cool $185 million according, to Forbes.com.

Queen Bey, Beyonce, came in at the no. 2 spot bringing in $81M.

With all of her business ventures, Rihanna came in at no. 3 with $62 million.

The rest of the list consisted of…

4. Katy Perry $57.5M

5. P!nk $57M

6. Ariana Grande $48M

7. Jennifer Lopez $43M

8. Lady Gaga $39.5M

9. Celine Dion $37.5M

10. Shakira $35M

