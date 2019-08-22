Cleveland Cop Accused Of Urinating On 12-Year Old Girl At School Bus Stop

Parents beware! Cleveland officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested for allegedly recording himself urinating on a 12-year-old girl while she was waiting for her school bus. According to reports, the 34-year old cop drove up to the minor last Friday in Euclid, Ohio and tried to kidnap her, asking if she’d like a ride to school, before urinating on her.

Cleveland.com reports:

The girl was sitting on the sidewalk waiting to be picked by a school bus. Nhiwatiwa drove up and tried to entice the girl to get inside his car by asking if she needed a ride to school. The girl repeatedly refused and Nhiwatiwa initially drove off. He returned about one minute later and recorded himself on his cellphone urinating on the girl, prosecutors said. Nhiwatiwa again left. A neighbor later called Euclid police and said a man, later identified as Nhiwatiwa, was acting strange and looking inside people’s cars. The girl’s mother reported the incident to Euclid police, who pieced together the connection.

Nhiwatiwa turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating material harmful to juveniles, assault, endangering children, child enticement, interfering with custody and public indecency.

He’s set to be arraigned on Monday and has been suspended without pay pending the conclusion of the case.

