Nipsey Hussle’s Original Collaboration With Puma Is On The Way

While he may not be here in the physical Nipsey’s spirit continues to be a positive influence on the people. His co-branded effort with one of the most noted sports apparel companies in the world is on the way.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the late great’s deal with Puma is not falling by the waysides. While his official Instagram page has for the most part been dormant since his untimely passing a new post went up a few hours ago. According to his team, the product that he was working on with the German-based company will be out next month.

The caption detailed that the collection will mirror the Crenshaw native’s initial ideas for the line and much more:

Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.

In March the “Racks In The Middle” rapper shared a photo of him signing his endorsement deal with Puma. He was infamously gunned down weeks later.

