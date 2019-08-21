Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Reportedly Split After 6 Years

Sources say actors Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes have called it quits, Page Six reports.

Rumors spread after Jamie was spotted partying with another woman over the weekend. Paparazzi spotted the 51-year-old with singer Sela Vave at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles.

Sela posted this photo of herself with Jamie back In June, writing in a now-deleted caption, “I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

An insider claims Katie was unmoved by Sela & Jamie’s public outing, reportedly telling a friend “What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The source said that Jamie & Katie split back in May, which happened to be just a few weeks after the pair made their public debut at the Met Gala. Jamie and Katie were first rumored to be dating in 2013, just a year after Katie’s very public split from Tom Cruise. The duo stayed uber private throughout their courtship, but were periodically spotted by press and photographers during their courtship.

SEE ALSO: Behind The Scenes: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says Her Dad Gives “Worst” Acting Advice & ‘Aladdin’ Might Get A Sequel

News of their split comes just a few months after a source told Page Six that the two were focused on making a long distance relationship work.

“They are stronger than ever,” the insider said.

The site reached out to both star’s reps for a statement. They did not respond at the time of publication.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: