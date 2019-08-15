Mary J. Blige Reportedly Owes Over $1 Million In Taxes

Just a month after Mary J. Blige kicked off her North American tour with Nas, reports reveal the 48-year-old is neck deep in financial trouble.

According to Bossip, Mary is accused of failing to pay taxes on her 2016 and 2017 earnings. The IRS allegedly filed a tax lien against Mary in July, saying she owed $1,198,161 to the government.

At the time of this report, Mary had not yet responded to the allegations.

This is the latest in a string of financial issues that have plagued the “I’m Going Down” crooner throughout her career.

In a 2018 interview with Vulture, Mary spoke out bout the financial woes she faced after her split with husband Kendu Issacs. Kendu was responsible for her financial earnings throughout his time as her spouse and manager.

“I’m just being straight-up honest. I never wanted to do all this stuff, but after what I’ve been through and all the mess that I’m in,,” she told the outlet.

“You have to pay those taxes,” she said. “It’s good to see what you have and what you don’t have — and why are we paying this person $5,000 a week?”

In another interview, Mary referred to her former husband of 15 years as a “con-artist.” In the wake of their split, Mary was ordered to pay $30,000 a month in spousal support.

“I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn’t, and now he’s coming after me for all my money,” she told Variety. “When you come out of something like that, you realize you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me.”

Hopefully revenue from the tour will help Mary alleviate her debt.

