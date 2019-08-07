CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You Care Homeboy: The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Split, New Album Is Gonna Be Fire

So when's that new project going to drop, though?

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 8, 2018

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid have reportedly split, again. This surely means the singer’s new album is going to be fire, right?

TMZ reports that the repeatedly on again off again couple is officially a wrap. One of the reasons is that he’s reportedly busy working on a new album.

We’re not just being petty, the Weeknd took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself with the caption “album mode full effect.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Here for it. The Weeknd’s last project, Starboy, was released in November 2016

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

You Care Homeboy: The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Split, New Album Is Gonna Be Fire was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bella hadid , the weeknd

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close