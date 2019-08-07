The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid have reportedly split, again. This surely means the singer’s new album is going to be fire, right?
TMZ reports that the repeatedly on again off again couple is officially a wrap. One of the reasons is that he’s reportedly busy working on a new album.
We’re not just being petty, the Weeknd took to Twitter and posted a photo of himself with the caption “album mode full effect.”
Here for it. The Weeknd’s last project, Starboy, was released in November 2016
You Care Homeboy: The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Split, New Album Is Gonna Be Fire was originally published on hiphopwired.com