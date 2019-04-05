CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

You know the saying, “Tat it so we know it’s real?” Rick Ross did just that this week when he got a tattoo of Nipsey Hussle’s profile inked on his arm. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“She just laced me with the new tat,” Ross said in video below. “R.I.P. to Nipsey Hussle. We got some more time to do. We got some more details to do.”

Nipsey was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in front of his Marathon clothing store on Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles. Eric Holder was later arrested and charged with his murder. 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle
26 photos
Nipsey Hussle , rick ross , tattoo

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close