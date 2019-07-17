Rick Ross Reveals Release Date And Album Cover For ‘Port Of Miami 2’

The time is almost here, as Rick Ross formally announced on Tuesday (July 16) that his tenth studio album Port of Miami 2 will be dropping on August 9, via Epic and Maybach Music.

The Maybach Music head honcho revealed the date through a cinematic trailer, rising from the water in the form of baptism. “When I realized I was really alive, I sat in a room alone. No television, no music, I just listened to my heartbeat. Can you hear it?” the “Hustlin’” rapper asks in his narration in the album trailer.

Ross would also display the album cover, akin to the one of his 2006 debut with him holding a pendant of his late manager and friend, Black Bo.

Rick Ross is dropping his new album ‘Port of Miami 2’ on August 9th pic.twitter.com/Ldcsa2Cakv — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) July 16, 2019

Ross would begin promoting the highly anticipated album a month prior, penning a letter that was posted on social media announcing the sequel to his Port of Miami.

“God is the Greatest. Port of Miami started me on this journey,” he would write in the post. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.”

Ross would release two singles, “Act a Fool” featuring MMG cohort Wale and the Just Blaze-produced “Big Tyme” alongside Swizz Beatz. Ross would also reconnect with longtime collaborator Drake for song of the summer candidate “Money In The Grave,” which is currently #11 in the Billboard Top 100. The release date for POM2 would also mark the day after the 13th anniversary of the first Port of Miami.

