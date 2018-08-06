Ciara Claps Back At Slim Thug For Saying She Couldn’t Possibly Love Russell Wilson

Slim Thug offered his two cents about Ciara’s relationship with her husband of two years, and has some pretty accusatory things to say. Ciara clapped back at the Houston rapper and shut down claims that she couldn’t possibly be in love with Russell Wilson after falling for Future.

“Repeating the same bad habit over and over again is a form of sanity,” the “Level Up” singer said in an Instagram post. “There comes a point in your life when you know better, and you have to do better. You owe it to yourself. It’s just that simple.”

She followed that post up with another one responding to Thugga’s tasteless jabs at Wilson calling him lame and corny. The mother-of-two posted a lengthy definition of a man that’s cool with the caption, “Cool is in the eye of the beholder. What are some qualities you see as COOL? #LevelUp.”

During his interview with 97.9 The Box, The Houston rapper said he didn’t believe their love was real.

“Do a woman who used to talk to Future really want a Russell Wilson?… I don’t believe it,” Thug said. “He’s just a corny dude, ain’t nothing wrong with it… I ain’t gonna say corny cause that’s hatin’ but he’s just like a square…I don’t believe a girl coming from a street dude could even adapt to that.” He also added that the football player was lame and not a “cool” guy.

Slim Thug had issued an apology to Wilson, but not Ciara.

