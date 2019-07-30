Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black Music Honors 2019

The Black Music Honors are back with the same hosts but in a new city!

On Sept. 5, 2019, Rickey Smiley and LeToya Luckett are headed to The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta to co-host the 4th annual show that will honor Yolanda Adams (gospel music icon award), Xscape (urban music icon award), Freddie Jackson and more.

“The vision behind the Black Music Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American music who have paved the way for the artists of today,” Black Music Honors Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson says. “Many of these artists have never received their much-deserved recognition.”

The award show is set to air between September 14 and October 20.

