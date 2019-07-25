SiriusXM recently announced it has entered into a partnership between Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake and SiriusXM and Pandora. Part of the deal includes a dedicated station as well as curated music playlists and collabs with talent.
Reportedly, Drake holds the distinction of being the most-streamed artist of all time, so it only makes sense for SiriusXM and Pandora to link up with the 6 God.
Drake previously hosted OVO Sound Radio on Apple Music, but there are no specifics on the exact type of programming he will be contributing to Sirius XM just yet. Sirius XM acquired Pandora in a reportedly $3.5M deal late last year, and the merger was finalized at the top of 2019.
The creative partnership with Drizzy is there first major foray as one company.
Drake Finesses Creative Partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora was originally published on hiphopwired.com