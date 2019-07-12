CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Georgia Mom Claims Daughter’s Braid Was Ripped From Scalp At Daycare

Leave a comment
daycare RB02 09/22/04 Chinguacoussy evening daycare centre in Brampton . mother Shanett Alfred with

Source: Ron Bull / Getty

A Georgia mom is rightfully irate after she discovered her daughter’s braid was halfway attached to her scalp once she returned home from daycare.

Instagram user @kissmyari_ wrote a lengthy post on social media describing the situation in order to get justice for her child. Unfortunately the woman’s daycare provider is not assuming responsibility and alleges that the child pulled her braid out by herself.

“I pay $600 CASH every month for daycare…my child has been going to this same daycare since she was 5 months old. Yesterday when my sister picked Alani up from daycare she told her that a little boy bit her braid and ripped it from the scalp and Miss Brown was upstairs when it happened. . I called the daycare provider EXTREMELY PISSED … and she tells me that my child is lying and she was not aware of this happening 😑 then she went on to say that my child probably pulled it herself…” she wrote.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Alani has been getting her hair braided and styled since she was born, so I find that VERY hard to believe …I sent her this same picture at 6:35pm yesterday and she still has not responded…. so I’ve contacted Bright, which is a daycare complaint service and they are sending someone out to investigate.. “

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

cShe then tagged local outlets Fox5 Atlanta and WSBTV in hopes that they will cover the story to give it more attention.

SEE ALSO: 5 TV & Movie Teachers You Probably Wished Were Real Growing Up

What a terrible thing to occur to a child and we hope that the family is able to get to the bottom of what transpired in order to hold the responsible parties accountable.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

10 Photos Of Mo’Nique Styling & Profiling With Her Grey Hair

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos Of Mo’Nique Styling & Profiling With Her Grey Hair

Continue reading 10 Photos Of Mo’Nique Styling & Profiling With Her Grey Hair

10 Photos Of Mo’Nique Styling & Profiling With Her Grey Hair

[caption id="attachment_3027798" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] Some women color their hair to hide their grey hair, Mo’Nique is embracing it. The outspoken and sometimes controversial comedienne has been styling and profiling with her grey crotchet style. Whether it’s pulled up in a curly ponytail or sleek bun, Mo is slaying!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Georgia Mom Claims Daughter’s Braid Was Ripped From Scalp At Daycare was originally published on getuperica.com

Braids , Hair

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close