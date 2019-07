Ashanti’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Here Just In Time For A #HotGirl Summer

Ashanti’s swimwear collection with retailer PrettyLittleThing.com and we’re ready to risk it all with someone’s son for a #hotgirlsummer.

The collaborative line is the perfect blend of animal prints, metallics, bright colors, coverups and bottom-baring cuts.

Suits range in price and hit around the median mark of $35. And since Ashanti is known for her natural curves, we have a feeling it’ll look good on all women. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite looks…

