YouTube Exec Who Called 911 On Black Man Standing In His Building Expects Us To Believe That Race Wasn’t A Factor…

A YouTube exec has found himself grasping for relevancy after a video of him attempting to deny a Black man from accessing his building while he was standing in the lobby, went viral.

The video, tapped by the victim Wesly Michel, showed Michael Cukor as he began to accost Michel for simply waiting in the building’s lobby while he waited for his friend.

After Michel posted the video to his Facebook account, the rest was history. “You’re just going to be the next person on TV,” Michel, told Cukor, and he was definitely right.

Cukor’s son who can be seen in the video cries and pleads with his father to not call the police.

“I agree with him, Daddy. Please go. I don’t like this,” he said. “Look what you’ve gotten us into. Let’s go.” As Twitter pointed out, the little boy probably had more sense than his father at that point.

Cukor has since apologized in a Medium post, where he tried to explain away his actions by writing that his father was killed by an intruder. He aptly titled it, “One Conversation, Two Histories — My perspective on an incident in a San Francisco doorway.”

“I did what came naturally and asked where he was going,” he wrote. “I want to be clear on this point, this is something I do regularly, regardless of who the other person is.”

“My father was murdered outside his home by a trespasser who he confronted alone. For my child’s safety, my safety and that of the building, I felt it was necessary to get help in this situation,” Cukor wrote. “Furthermore, I’ve encountered trespassers in my building and we’ve been robbed several times. This is not uncommon in San Francisco and the bad actors are all different colors.”

Needless to say, social media echoed out Jay-Z’s famous line, “We don’t believe you, you need more people.” Many are calling on YouTube to take action regarding their employee.

