Popular YouTuber Found Dead After Going Missing A Week Ago

Popular YouTube star Etika has died. Police in New York City pulled the 29-year-old’s body from the East River on Monday.

Etika, whose real name was Desmond Amofah, was reported missing Wednesday after he posted a since-deleted cryptic video threatening suicide.

“I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” he says in the video, which has been reposted by others. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place in the future where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go.”

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Etika amassed thousands of followers on social media with his video game reviews. He spoke of the dark side of internet fame in that same video.

“Let my story be one that advises caution on too much of the social media s–t, man,” he said. “It will f–k you up and give you an image of what you want your life to be and it can get blown completely out of proportion, dog. Unfortunately, it consumed me.”

Last week, authorities recovered Amofah’s personal items, including his cellphone, a Nintendo Switch console and his identification, on the Manhattan Bridge, leading detectives to believe he plunged to his death. However, the city’s medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Source: NY Post

