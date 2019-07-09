OVAH: Ariana Grande’s Dog Elevated Her Vogue Cover Shoot & The Internet Is Living

Ariana Grande recently graced the cover of Vogue and although she’s definitely the star of the show with a candid interview, one fury canine is also getting some shine.

The twenty-six-year-old spoke with the magazine about some pretty personal topics, including her ended engagement to Pete Davidson, her influences as an artist and the grief she still feels from Mac Miller‘s death:

“By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, fu**. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming…less and less sticky.”

To compliment her words, Grande graced the cover in an all-Black outfit with an oversized beach hat, and while the “Thank U, Next” singer was definitely serving looks, her dog Toulouse was also giving their all for the camera.

Even Ariana herself acknowledged that her pup was conjuring immaculate radiance.

“Thanks for allowing me to be in the background of Toulouse’s first Vogue cover,” she tweeted out to Vogue.

thanks for allowing me to be in the background of toulouse’s first Vogue cover @voguemagazine

photo by Annie Leibovitz

story by Rob Haskell 🖤 thank u Anna and thank u Sergio https://t.co/YZ6kWlp1el pic.twitter.com/lNRi5TUReq — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 9, 2019

The Internet was quick to recognize that Toulouse was a natural baddie and deserves just as much star status as his momma.

who is that woman behind toulouse? pic.twitter.com/whaPfbHJoS — emily (@fallingrem) July 9, 2019

Someone even started a Twitter account for Toulouse rightly named “ariana grandes dog.”

Their first tweet?

“So … hello twitter this is me the queen of the moment.”

So … hello twitter this is me the queen of the moment #vouge — arianas Dog (@dog_grandes) July 9, 2019

“If it wasn’t for me @ ArianaGrande would never appears in that cover,” ariana grandes dog continued. “I mean she could but I make her look good in that dress.”

If it wasn’t for me @ArianaGrande would never appears in that cover … — arianas Dog (@dog_grandes) July 9, 2019

I mean she could but I make her look good in that dress — arianas Dog (@dog_grandes) July 9, 2019

There’s no doubt the dog is probably feeling himself in real life. Twitter seems to thinks so…

toulouse now that he’s featured on a vogue cover pic.twitter.com/CKVnGTOmfu — uǝʇsıɹʞ (@needykris) July 9, 2019

toulouse looking at himself in the mirror after his vogue photoshoot pic.twitter.com/AHgQTskxaD — amy (@veganGrande_) July 9, 2019

Get it Toulouse!

To read Ariana’s full interview, you can check it out here.

