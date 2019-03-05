Boy Bye! Jhene Aiko Reacts To Big Sean Backsliding With Ariana Grande?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Bossip:

Last week, old flames Big Sean and Ariana Grande were spotted together and set off all kinds of petty reactions on Twitter. Folks familiar with them were speculating about the timing of their boomerang hookup and how it pertained to Jhene Aiko, Big Sean’s latest ex-boo thang.

Big Sean dated Ariana for 8 months in 2015. Sean and Jhene Aiko’s relationship lasted for three years after hooking up at the end of 2015. Things have come full circle for these three.

Now it seems like Jhene is giving the people the reaction they were waiting for. The singer didn’t take it personally at all. She posted up a portrait of herself with “bye” in the caption.

Sumbody go check on Jhene Aiko, she going thru it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yNB6zZR1yH — Stressed Black Man (@GioXitm) March 4, 2019

Rumors of Sean and Jhene splitting swirled last year after she deleted all of his photos from her Instagram page. There were also rumors of Big Sean creepin’ with Nicole Sherzinger on Jhene early 2018.

