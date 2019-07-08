Apryl Jones’ Instagram Rant Has Everyone Worried About Her [VIDEO]

The old adage goes as follows: if you’re going through some drama, stay OFF Instagram Live.

Apryl Jones, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star jumped on IG not too long ago and decided that everybody needed to be put on blast. Former castmates, NBA ballers in her DMs, everybody could have gotten it. She allegedly confirmed that she slept with The Game, that former NBA ballers Nate Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Paul Pierce along with current NBA star Kevin Durant have attempted to slide in her DMs.

All of this is coming on the heels of rumors that she’s dating her ex-Omarion‘s B2K bandmate Lil Fizz and is allegedly pregnant by him.

Of course, social media was quick to offer its two cents on the matter, wondering where were Apryl’s true friends to tell her to jump off Instagram Live, find a different outlet to process her hurt and so on.

Be that friend in life that would’ve took the phone away from Apryl Jones. pic.twitter.com/LiLCek5eoY — ŁΞS Ⓥ (@Chocodrag0nfly) July 7, 2019

Apryl Jones is corny and her “friends” are wack for letting her do that live when she’s high off something — Shannon🌱 (@Sunny_Love22) July 7, 2019

Me after realizing the City Boys are up by 30 after that Apryl Jones live dropped pic.twitter.com/Oo3T2dmbDZ — Christina 〽️ (@ChrissyHussle) July 7, 2019

What Apryl Jones’ friends should’ve been saying in the background on live instead of gassing her up. I’m embarrassed and I’m not even her pic.twitter.com/mfc0Nwo2ev — Tara'J✨ (@TaraJaee) July 7, 2019

Whewww Chile Apryl Jones going out sad….. — KenDoll 👸🏾 (@kendraxlamar) July 7, 2019

Whew, prayers up for Apryl.

