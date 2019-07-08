Man Stabs A Teen To Death For Listening To Rap Music

Michael Paul Adams was arrested for killing a 17-year-old boy in a Circle K convenience store for listening to rap music.

Adams admitted to police that the boy did not speak to him, or pose any imminent threat, but said he killed the boy because rap music makes him feel “unsafe.”

According to AZCentral, Adams, who was just released from prison two days prior to the alleged murder, said he felt threatened by the music — not the teen himself — so he needed to be “proactive rather than reactive.”

Surveillance tapes show Adams walking into the store after the teen. Adams takes a couple walks around the store when he can be seen lunging at the teen. Afterwards, the teen runs out of the store before collapsing to the ground.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Adams was booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for court on July 15.

His rap sheet includes theft, disorderly conduct, assault with a weapon, and even assault of a correctional employee.

Adams lawyer, Jacie Cotterell, placed blame on the justice system for not providing Adams with the appropriate and necessary means to obtain the mental health that he so badly needed.

Shockingly, Bill Lamoreaux, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Corrections, said in a written statement that Adams “was not designated seriously mentally ill.”

Darryl Darby Posted July 8, 2019

