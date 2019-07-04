Kimbella and Juelz Santana Welcome New Baby Boy! [PHOTO]

Love & Hip Hop Star, Kimbella and rapper, Juelz Santana welcomed their third child this week: Santana James. Kimbella took to Instagram to share the news.
The two announced that they would be expecting their third child on the Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 9 reunion. Shortly after, Juelz surrendered to authorities to being his 27-month sentence for weapons charges.
Before he began his sentence the two made their relationship official and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in January.
Congrats Kimbella & Juelz!
