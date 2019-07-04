CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kimbella and Juelz Santana Welcome New Baby Boy! [PHOTO]

Leave a comment
Kimbella Juelz kiss

Source: VH1 / VH1

Love & Hip Hop Star, Kimbella and rapper, Juelz Santana welcomed their third child this week: Santana James. Kimbella took to Instagram to share the news.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The two announced that they would be expecting their third child on the Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 9 reunion. Shortly after, Juelz surrendered to authorities to being his 27-month sentence for weapons charges.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Before he began his sentence the two made their relationship official and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in January.

Congrats Kimbella & Juelz!

Remy Ma And JuJu Host Kimbella’s Gorgeous ‘Santana’s Town’ Themed Baby Shower [PHOTOS]
2018 A3C Festival
9 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

Kimbella and Juelz Santana Welcome New Baby Boy! [PHOTO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close