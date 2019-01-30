Hip-Hop Spot: Dream Doll Fires Back At Tory Lanez, Juelz Santana Surrender Date Delayed & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It looks like Dream Doll had all the time to dish some heat out to Tory Lanez. The other day Lanez released a diss record to Don Q and spoke about Dream Doll in it and she clearly didn’t appreciate it.

The Bronx rapper spoke about how Lanez is begging for attention and how he allegedly requested to have a threesome with another man. Lanez has yet to respond but let the battle continue.

In other news, Juelz Santana was sentenced to jail, but it looks like he will surrender at a later date. The rapper asked the judge could he delay coming to jail because he was working on something with Tyler Perry.

The truth is that he’s filming the “Love & Hip Hop” reunion at Tyler Perry studios, but the judge is letting him do that before he starts serving his sentence.

Lastly, Diddy always has words of wisdom to share to fans. On social media the other day the mogul gave us a reminder about how as Black people we are the creators of a lot of things. He also spoke about how great we are.

Headkrack believes that Diddy should publish an audio book of inspirational messages.

