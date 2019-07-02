This Horse Got Legs: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Longest-Reigning Hip-Hop Song On Billboard 100

If you are tired of Lil Nas X’s hit record “Old Town Road” we got some news that might not sit well with you, it’s not fading into oblivion no time soon. The song which features Billy Ray Cyrus just spent its 13th week atop the Billboard 100 putting it in elite company and making it the longest reigning Hip-Hop song in history.

Now, can’t nobody tell him nothing at this point. Not only does the infectiously catchy single hold the record for longevity on the chart, but it also joins other mega-hits Boyz II Men’s “End of The Road” as well as Brandy and Monica’s back and forth anthem “The Boy is Mine,” which also had a 13-week run on the Billboard 100. The Hip-Hop/Country crossover surpassed in the process “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, “Boom Boom Pow” from the Black Eyed Peas and Eminem’s smash hit from the 8 Mile soundtrack, “Lose Yourself.”

Per Billboard:

“Road” is also just the 12th single in the Hot 100’s six-decade history to dominate for at least 13 weeks. It’s the first since Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” (featuring Justin Bieber), which spent a record-tying 16 weeks at No. 1 in 2017.”

Lil Nas X has been the talk of the internet since he brilliantly used social media to announced that he is gay to close out Gay Pride Month. X’s EP 7 reached number 2 on Billboard 200 with a 77,330 total album equivalent units, 3,853 in pure album sales with an impressive streaming 90,377,677 which helped him secure his spot on the chart. It’s clear, that this horse has legs, and isn’t just a flash in the pan at all.

We are definitely rooting for Lil Nas X, we can’t hate on a guy that blocks Taylor Swift consistently.

