“Fat Girls Don’t Wear Shorts Like That”: Church Leader Verbally Attacks Young Woman In The Bathroom

This past Sunday, a young woman, who goes by the name Jenna on Twitter, was singing on stage, in her church choir. Before the performance was over, Jenna went to the bathroom. As she was walking in, an elderly woman, a leader in the church named Bonnie Sue (I kid you not), followed her and started behaving in the most vile manner. Apparently, the woman took issue with the shorts Jenna was wearing on stage.

Those of us who have been raised in church know that older members often adhere to strict dress codes. And while there are debates about the spiritual necessity of wardrobe requirements, I think we can all agree that the way this church leader followed and berated this young woman was very un-Christlike.

This women followed me into the bathroom and attacked me calling me fat and that I couldn’t wear jean shorts because I was too fat pic.twitter.com/xse8lKfQdo — Jenna 🦊 (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

Later, Jenna shared more context about the moment, saying that the conversation began with the woman telling her “fat girls don’t wear shorts like that.”

Jenna shared the outfit she wore the day the woman followed her into the bathroom, including the shorts she said her mother bought for her to wear.

Here is the outfit I was wearing that she attacked me… also please read my shirt because what she did was not agapé love pic.twitter.com/6d5sNeMQrI — Jenna 🦊 (@roo_jenna) June 30, 2019

She made sure to note that the back of her shirt spoke about Agape love, which the woman did not show that day.

