T.I. Is Working With An Atlanta Church To End Mass Imprisonment

Rapper, movie star, and community activist, rapper T.I. wears many hats in the public eye, and he is adding to his repertoire.

According to the Washington Post, the Atlanta-based rapper will be teaming with Ebenezer Baptist Church TTP to address nationwide concerns with mass incarceration of people of color.

The conference is set to kick off June 17 and will take place at the former church home of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King.

Along with TI and Ebenezer Baptist Church, there will be numerous other faith partners participating in what is advertised as “The Multifaith Movement to End Mass Incarceration.”

One of the most notable attendees and participators in the event is “The Central Park Five,” now known as “The Exonerated Five.” They have resurged as another face of the movement to end mass incarceration following their mini-series “When They See Us” on Netflix, which has told their story to a younger audience has since become the most viewed show since it’s premiere on May 31, 2019.

There will be two separate phases to this movement; the first phase will be the momentum phase, which runs through the end of June 2019, and the implementation phase, which begins at the end of June 2019, and runs through May 30, 2023.

The momentum phase will serve as the foundation of the movement. Momentum serves as the time period to notify people that a movement is beginning, along with gathering notoriety, this phase will serve as a time to adopt policies and practices that serve as replacements to incarceration on all levels, ranging from state, to national.

Following the momentum phase will be an implementation phase. This is the lifeblood of the movement; where all of the action will take place for the next four years. This is where community leaders, and activists will provide the resources necessary to arm their constituents with the training and resources necessary to show resentment to the problem of mass incarceration.

Yusef Salaam, a member of The Exonerated Five believes this is the right course of action at the right time, telling The Root, “I want to use my platform to expose this ugly reality, especially as it pertains to young people, so that there will never again be a Central Park Five, there will never again be a Kalief Browder, and we can finally change this system for good.”

