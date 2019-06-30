Rapper Hella Sketchy died on Thursday (June 27) of a reported overdose. He was just 18 years old.
“The tragic passing of Hella Sketchy is a devastating loss,” said Atlantic Records in a press statement on Friday (June 28). “He was an enormously creative, sensitive soul with a brilliant sense of humor. He was just beginning to show the world his talent and originality, and it’s heartbreaking that such a bright future has been cut short. Everyone at APG and Atlantic sends our deepest condolence to his family, friends and fans.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Page Six reports that Hella Sketchy’s father Erik Thureson confirmed his son’s death on Twitter.
Unfortunately, Sketchy was found unresponsive on June 13 and was in a coma for two weeks.
Although unconfirmed, it seems that Sketchy’s overdose was opioid-related. Rest in power.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah
- Tina Lawson Proudly Shows Off Beyoncé’s Waist-Length Hair [VIDEO]
- “I Lost Everything Twice”: Fantasia Explains Why She Does Everything For Herself
Rapper Hella Sketchy Dies of Alleged Overdose was originally published on hiphopwired.com