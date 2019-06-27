Cam’ron and his ex-girlfriend JuJu split after a 10-year relationship and now Cam is explaining why they broke up and spilling some of his exes secrets. We saw the break up play out on the VH1 show Love and Hip Hop New York and at that time Cam said they broke up because the relationship wasn’t fun anymore. He is now telling a different story in a 3-minute video. Check it out below:

In the video Cam reveals what he said is the real reason he ended their relationship.

“I didn’t break up with you because it wasn’t fun or anything like that. I broke up with you because you kept threatening to beat up one of my coworkers for unfollowing you. Maybe I’m a little old… But I’m too old to beat somebody up or see somebody getting beat up who brings me $300,000 a year, for unfollowing you. I couldn’t take it anymore because of the Instagram… follow this person, follow that person.”

“And you can’t beat up a White person in New York, especially a White Jew. You can’t beat up any White, Jewish people in New York. And that was the real reason we broke up.”

He also spilled some her secrets while explaining everything he has done for her, saying, “I got you on ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ I helped you get Candy Jewels Hair. I negotiated the best first-time person on ‘Love & Hip Hop.’ Your contract you got… I got you that money. You’re still on for two, three seasons. And I’m happy for you. I supported you when you got your butt done, when you got your breasts done, your lip, hair, laser removal, everything. I loved you with that. You didn’t have to do that. I was with you before that. And I still have love for you. No problems at all.”

Wow! We wonder what JuJu has to say about this.

Cam’ron Blasts Ex-Girlfriend JuJu was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

