Juelz Santana Displays His Teeth After Being Clowned Into Toothless Oblivion

via Bossip.com:

Juelz Santana left lots of folks perplexed after he was seen around the internet seemingly with missing teeth last week. The 36-year-old rapper appeared in a video with the rest of his Dipset pals when fans noticed supposed teeth missing in his mouth.

This was unusual from how we remembered the rapper in his heyday, so it caused lots of comments and memes about Juelz jibs to appears around the internet. Even 50 Cent joined in on the roasting.

What happened to Juelz Santana’s teeth? I need answers yo pic.twitter.com/8NC9OSZNLE — #LongLivePops (@markad___) November 12, 2018

Nah that’s not juelz. Not juelz Santana pic.twitter.com/pGBN3TDNDm — 👑 (@King_07_13) November 9, 2018

Juelz didn’t say much to the folks criticizing his mouth and continued to show off his beautiful teeth!

Juelz Santana went & got those teeth fixed quick!! pic.twitter.com/jv3YXcu1T7 — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) November 12, 2018

