Juelz Santana Displays His Teeth After Being Clowned Into Toothless Oblivion

Juelz Santana left lots of folks perplexed after he was seen around the internet seemingly with missing teeth last week. The 36-year-old rapper appeared in a video with the rest of his Dipset pals when fans noticed supposed teeth missing in his mouth.
This was unusual from how we remembered the rapper in his heyday, so it caused lots of comments and memes about Juelz jibs to appears around the internet. Even 50 Cent joined in on the roasting.
Juelz didn’t say much to the folks criticizing his mouth and continued to show off his beautiful teeth!
