CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Juelz Santana Displays His Teeth After Being Clowned Into Toothless Oblivion

28 reads
Leave a comment
Dipset, Cam'ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana perform during the Source360 festival

Source: WENN.com / WENN

via Bossip.com:

Juelz Santana left lots of folks perplexed after he was seen around the internet seemingly with missing teeth last week. The 36-year-old rapper appeared in a video with the rest of his Dipset pals when fans noticed supposed teeth missing in his mouth.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This was unusual from how we remembered the rapper in his heyday, so it caused lots of comments and memes about Juelz jibs to appears around the internet. Even 50 Cent joined in on the roasting.

 

Juelz didn’t say much to the folks criticizing his mouth and continued to show off his beautiful teeth!

 

Make sure you check out some photos of Rickey Smiley on the red carpet below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet
28 photos
jokes , juelz santana , teeth

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close