American Tourists From New Jersey Missing After Jet Skiing In Barbados

Two American tourists from New Jersey went missing while vacationing in Barbados, ABC reports.

Oscar Suarez and Magdalena Devil were last seen around 2:30 pm in the tropical island while vacationing at Holetown Beach, police say.

The two were jet skiing and wearing life jackets when they went missing. A jet ski operator notified other operators that the two couldn’t be located after 30 minutes of no contact. The Royal Barbados Police were contacted, and told authorities that the two were lost at sea.

“The operator became worried and contacted other operators in the area to carry out a search but they were not sighted,” police said. “The Police Marine Unit and the Barbados Coast Guard conducted a search of the area extending as far as the Bridgetown Port but were unable to locate either the couple or the jet ski.”

Suarez’s mother, Ninfa Urrutia, told ABC, “I’ve been calling; I call and call the police, the U.S. Embassy in Barbados, they can’t provide me with any answers. They haven’t called me back to let me know what I need to do or find out what’s going on with my son. They’re just not calling back.”

Susanna Cruz, Suarez’s sister, expressed how panicked and worried the family was, telling press, “We have family members calling hospitals. No one’s answering the phone. Dead-end calls. We just know nothing.”

Continuing, “Please don’t stop looking. He has a daughter and son to come home to – if he’s out there it’s not like him to contact us. Just speak out if you saw anything.”

The U.S state department told ABC they are aware of the missing persons situation in Barbados, but they couldn’t offer more commentary due to privacy concerns.

Suarez and Devil checked into their room on June 22nd and were supposed to leave the island on Saturday.

