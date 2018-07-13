CLOSE
Man With No Arms Stabs Tourist With Scissors [VIDEO]

When the beef is on people get creative.

Jonathan Crenshaw

Source: Miami-Dade PD / Miami-Dade PD

Yes you read that headline correctly. A man was poked up by someone with no hands in South Beach, Miami.

According to police reports, a Florida native with no arms stabbed a man from Chicago who was visiting Miami. Jonathan Crenshaw apparently got into a dispute with a 22-year-old and stabbed him with twice with scissors. Crenshaw, a local personality known for painting with no arms, used his feet to do the crime.

Victim Cesar Coronado claims he simply asked him for some directions prior to the attack. Crenshaw had an entirely different version of the story saying he acted in self-defense when Coronado approached him and punched him in the head.

The homeless artist has a long history of run-ins with the law including battery against police officers. Coronado was admitted to a local medical facility for punctures to ironically his arms.

Crenshaw awaits trial while behind bars at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center .

Via Raw Story

