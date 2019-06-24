The Game might have the right idea about things if reparations for the horrific practice of slavery are ever handed over to Black Americans. The West Coast spitter says reparations should come with the promise of 40 acres of land and a snazzy sports car to boot.

TMZ reports:

We got the rap legend Friday night at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where he hosted a listening party for his new album.

Game played off “40 acres and a mule,” with an updated version.

Check out his reaction when our photog asks who he’s gonna vote for in 2020. He starts to answer, and then recalls he can’t vote at all because he’s a felon, and then he launches into a solid point … why can’t felons who served their time cast ballots?

The Game is said to be dropping Born To Rap, reportedly his final album, soon. If he’s stepping away from Hip-Hop, could making a push for much-needed policy be the next bag to chase for The Game?

Photo: Getty

The Game Wants “40 Acres & A Lambo” For Reparations was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted June 24, 2019

