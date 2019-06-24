If you ever had a dream of living in the place Biggie grew up, now is your chance.

The late rap prodigy’s childhood home is available to rent for a price definitely much steeper than what was paid while Biggie was staying there. Now it’ll cost you $4,000 a month to rent out Big’s old spot. The226 St. James Place apartment has been newly renovated into a three-bedroom apartment on the third floor and is no longer the “one-room shack” he rapped about on “Juicy.”

“It’s a beautiful home and a fantastic neighborhood, filled with little shops and great transportation,” Compass broker Fabienne Lecole told the Post. “The apartment is a historical gem.”

Music Industry The "One-Room Shack" The Notorious B.I.G. Rapped About Can Be Rented for $4,000 a Month: Biggie's childhood home is available for rent. Continue reading… https://t.co/CfHKb7gz9K Music Industry pic.twitter.com/0GSySfxO41 — Musicindustryjewels (@musicnewspromo) June 22, 2019

Since the days that the Notorious B.I.G. occupied the home on St. James Place, the street has been changed to commemorate the late great rapper. The corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place in Clinton Hill is now named Christopher Wallace Way. The announcement came on May 21, what would’ve been Biggie’s 47th birthday.

The area has been largely gentrified, by boutique and new shops, but city Council Woman Laurie Cumbo feels that naming the street after Christopher Wallace is a way to cement his legacy there forever.

“Gentrifiers want to erase the history, they want to put up new cafes and boutiques and push us out of our community… That’s why this sign is important today, so that the history of this place is told to our children and our children’s children.”

The apartment was last sold in 2013 for $825,000 and you can peep the full listing on Compass here.

You Can Now Live in Biggie’s Childhood Brooklyn Home… For $4,000 A Month was originally published on cassiuslife.com

