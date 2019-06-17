Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration

Fantasia’s seventh album is complete and she decided not to record this one alone. The American Idol alum confirmed via social media that her next LP will feature tracks with R&B gems Jazmine Sullivan and Brandy.

“So Thankful for you [Jazmine Sullivan] & [Brandy],” she on Instagram. “This is an independent Album and we DID IT!!!”

She didn’t reveal when the album will be available, but the project will be titled Sketchbook because she sees “her life as a painting.” The post implies that this is a joint album between Fantasia, Sullivan and Brandy but since her first single “Enough” is a solo track, it’s uncertain.

“Sketchbook has many sounds,” she said on IG. “Good Music, Its Young and Fresh, Musical, Hip, Soulful, Rockish, Popish and So Fantasia.”

Now that Fantasia is an independent artist, she is free to do her music how she wants and with whom she wants to do it with. In a recent sitdown with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, she said she jumped at the chance to collaborate with two of her favorite singers.

“I turn into a little groupie when I see Jazmine,: she said. “I love her, and I love Bran. I wanted to kind of reach back and touch some different eras when it came to that girl group. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be dope if we had a girl group where it was Jazmine, Fantasia and Brandy?’ Let’s just put it on an album.”

Sketchbook will also feature tracks with T-Pain and Meghan Trainor.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

