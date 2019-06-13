Congrats to Cassie and her boyfriend Alex Fine! After the pair stepped out publicly for the first time as a new couple last December, Cassie confirmed what had been rumored for a few days now — she’s expecting her first child.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl Love You Always & Forever,” Cassie captioned in a sweet photo on Instagram. The pair are sitting inside of a vintage car looking back while a pair of baby shoes hang from the dashboard.

Fine, who runs the Alex Fine Performance personal training program and trains the likes of former and current NFL ballers such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Reggie Bush also penned a letter to his lady and their baby girl. See it below.

All of this!!! Cassies new man was clearly worth the wait. So adorable 😭😭 #cassie pic.twitter.com/FQ790mNW7t — Jemma May  (@_lovejemmamay) June 13, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cassie Confirms She And Her Beau Are Expecting A Baby Girl was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related